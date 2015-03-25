La Vuelta Stage Four Details

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

This will be the second sprint to the finish-line, another of the few opportunities for sprinters in the 2017 Vuelta. We may have a few breakaways at the beginning, but the sprinter teams will be able to control them and head down to Tarragona in order to win the stage.

