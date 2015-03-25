 

La Vuelta Stage Four Details

21 August 2017 10:53
Vuelta a Espana Stage Four Details

Tuesday, August 22nd - Stage 4      198.2km
Escaldes-Engordany to Tarragona. Anella Mediterránea

This will be the second sprint to the finish-line, another of the few opportunities for sprinters in the 2017 Vuelta. We may have a few breakaways at the beginning, but the sprinter teams will be able to control them and head down to Tarragona in order to win the stage. 


INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

      1.    Chris Froome (Team Sky)

      2.     David De La Cruz, (Quick-Step Floors) at 2’’

      3.     Nicolas Roche (BMC) at 2’’



 

 

 





 

 

 











 


     Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

