La Vuelta Stage Five Details

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

The terrain will be a “leg-breaker” from the beginning. The climbs will not be excessively difficult, but they will wear down the peloton so that the first uphill finish at the Ermita de Santa Lucía, will be a spectacular one. It will be a battle to the end and the 2nd category climb at Serratella will be a decisive one, though differences among the strongest riders will be minimal.

