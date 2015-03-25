 

La Vuelta Stage Five Details

22 August 2017 10:54
Vuelta a Espana Stage Five details

Wednesday, August 23rd - Stage 5  175.7km
Benicàssim to Alcossebre

A Mid-mountain stage, with an uphill finish.

The terrain will be a “leg-breaker” from the beginning. The climbs will not be excessively difficult, but they will wear down the peloton so that the first uphill finish at the Ermita de Santa Lucía, will be a spectacular one. It will be a battle to the end and the 2nd category climb at Serratella will be a decisive one, though differences among the strongest riders will be minimal.


Profile
INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

      1.    Chris Froome (Team Sky)

      2.     David De La Cruz, (Quick-Step Floors) at 2’’

      3.     Nicolas Roche (BMC) at 2’’


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

 

 

 








Source: DSG

