 

La Vuelta Stage 18 Details

07 September 2017 10:24
Vuelta a Espana Stage 18

Thursday, September 7th  Suances to Santo Toribio de Liébana 169km

The second consecutive mountain stage will be favourable for breakaways. The peloton will complete several back-to-back climbs, including the Collada de Carmona, Collada de Ozalba and Collada de la Hoz, before reaching the final 2.5 km slope that will lead them to the Santo Toribio de Liébana Monastery, where we expect to see a spectacular finale.



Jersey wearers after the stage 17

  • red jersey - Chris Froome 
  • green jersey - Vincenzo Nibali 
  • polka-dot jersey Davide Villella 
  • combined jersey Miguel Angel Lopez
  • team - Astana
  • combative Daniel Moreno


