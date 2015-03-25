 

La Vuelta Stage 15 Details

03 September 2017 11:31
Vuelta a Espana Stage 15 Details

Sunday, September 3rd

Alcalá la Real to Sierra Nevada. Alto Hoya de la Mora. Monachil 129.4km 

A short stage with the main events including a climb up Hazallanas, Monachil and the arrival at Sierra Nevada (2,490 metres above sea-level), making a total of 3,172 metres of slopes. The riders will be traveling at high speed from the beginning and one of the leaders may be in for a tough day. All of them will be thinking about what happened in 2016 between Sabiñánigo and Formigal

INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

     1.    Chris Froome (Team Sky)

    2.     Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) at 55’’

    3.     Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) at 2’17’’



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group




 



Source: DSG

