 

La Vuelta Pais Vasco Route Announced

20 December 2017 12:20
The route of he 2018 Vuelta Pais Vasco (Tour Of The Basque Country) has been announced.

The race will start on April 2nd with a stage that starts and finishes in Zarautz and finishes on April 7th in Arrate.

The stages are as follows:  

  • 2 April. 1ª stage: Zarautz – Zarautz
  • 3 April: 2ª stage: Zarautz – Bermeo
  • 4 April. 3ª stage: Bermeo – Cuadrilla de Añana (Araba)
  • 5 April. 4ª stage: Lodosa – Lodosa (individual time trial)
  • 6 Aprill. 5ª stage: Vitoria – Eibar
  • 7 April. 6ª stage: Eibar – Arrate




    • KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

    Source: DSG

