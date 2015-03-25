La Vuelta Pais Vasco Route Announced

The route of he 2018 Vuelta Pais Vasco (Tour Of The Basque Country) has been announced.





The race will start on April 2nd with a stage that starts and finishes in Zarautz and finishes on April 7th in Arrate.





The stages are as follows:





2 April. 1ª stage: Zarautz – Zarautz 3 April: 2ª stage: Zarautz – Bermeo 4 April. 3ª stage: Bermeo – Cuadrilla de Añana (Araba) 5 April. 4ª stage: Lodosa – Lodosa (individual time trial) 6 Aprill. 5ª stage: Vitoria – Eibar 7 April. 6ª stage: Eibar – Arrate

















KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

