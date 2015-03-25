La Vuelta Fans To Chose High Altitude Finale

Cycling fans will be able to choose their favourite high-altitude finale in La Vuelta 2018.Through the campaign “The most viral high-altitude finale”, that will take place on La Vuelta’s Facebook page, followers will be able to vote on their preferred high-altitude arrival out of the eight most spectacular ones featuring in this edition of the Spanish tour.

The direct elimination process will begin during the quarter finals, participants will vote in weekly surveys on which of the two high-altitude arrivals they think will provide the best cycling spectacle and, thus, which one deserves to advance into the next round. Each survey will remain open for seven days. After that period, the winner will be announced and the following week there will be another face-off between two finales so that followers can continue voting.

Two VIP access bracelets to the finale voted as the public’s favourite will be raffled among the voters. The final will commence on the 17th of May, and the winning finish-line will be announced on the 24th.

VOTING CALENDAR

· ROUND 1 (Thursday, 22nd of February): Alfacar. Sierra de la Alfaguara VS Lagos de Covadonga.

· ROUND 2 (Thursday, 8th of March): La Covatilla VS Valle de Sabero. La Camperona.

· ROUND 3 (Thursday, 22nd of March): Les Praeres. Nava VS Balcón de Bizkaia.

· ROUND 4 (Thursday, 5th of April): Caminito del Rey VS Coll de La Gallina. Santuario de Canolich.

· SEMI-FINAL 1 (Thursday, 19th of April): Winner ROUND 1 VS Winner ROUND 2.

· SEMI-FINAL 2 (Thursday, 3rd of May): Winner ROUND 3 VS Winner ROUND 4.

· FINAL (Thursday, 17th of May): Winner SEMI-FINAL 1 VS Winner SEMI-FINAL 2.

