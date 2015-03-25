La Vuelta 18 Jerseys Unveiled

· The event was organised by Unipublic and the Italian cycling wear company not only to present the jerseys that will be donned by the Spanish race leaders but also five great kits celebrating five of the stages and venues covered by the competition.

For the second consecutive year, the Italian brand Santini Cycling Wear will be dressing La Vuelta, which is both one of the great iconic road races and a pivotal stage on the UCI World Tour calendar. To celebrate the continuance of this partnership, Santini and Unipublic today unveiled the four official jerseys that will be donned by the leaders of the Iberian race. Also presented at the event, which took place in the La Bicicleta Café in Madrid, were the five kits Santini has dedicated to five stages of the 2018 La Vuelta. “Representing a race as historic as La Vuelta for the second year running is a source of great pride to us,” declared Santini CEO Monica Santini. “So with that in mind, we designed jerseys that are tailored to perfectly meet the needs of the great champions that will wear them.” The four official race jerseys for the 2018 edition were designed and made entirely in the Santini Cycling Wear’s historic Lallio facility. As per tradition, the Carrefour-sponsored Red Jersey will be worn by the overall race leader while the top points scorer will don the Skoda-sponsored Green Jersey. The Fertiberia-branded White Jersey, on the other hand, will go to the combined classification leader and the Loterias-sponsored Polka Dot Jersey will be worn by the King of the Mountains. “With over 80 years of tradition behind it, La Vuelta is a real piece of history in the cycling world with which we share both emotions and great passion”, explains Javier Guillén, General Manager of Unipublic. “Values also reflected in the Santini brand and so we couldn’t be more delighted about continuing this successful partnership.” To flank the official jerseys, Santini also designed five full kits that celebrate some of the iconic stages and venues of the 73rd edition of La Vuelta: Málaga, La Huesera (Lagos de Covadonga), Euskadi, Andorra, Km Cero (Madrid). The kits comprise a jersey, shorts, vest top, socks, cap and gloves. They also feature both the colours and historic symbols of the various areas of Spain that play host to this year’s competition. The La Vuelta leader jerseys and five special kits can also be purchased online from the Santini Maglificio Sportivo site (www.santinisms.it/vuelta18), the official La Vuelta store, Deporvillage (www.deporvillage.com) and select specialist cycling shops worldwide. KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP