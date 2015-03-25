La Volta A Catalunya Route Announced

The next day, the rider will have a hard mountain stage again from Llanars to La Molina and the fifth stage will cross the Pyrenees and join in a half-day journey the towns of Llívia and Vielha, in the Val d'Aran, which since 1993 was not visited by the "Volta". The next day, Vielha will be the start of a sixth stage that will end in Torrefarrera, a town in the province of Lleida. .
Finally, the 98th edition of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya will conclude with a classic stage in Barcelona on the Montjuïc circuit.
Stage 2: Mataró - Valls
Stage 3: Sant Cugat Del Vallès - Vallter 2000 (Vall de Camprodon)
Stage 4: Llanars - La Molina (Alp)
Stage 5: Llívia - Vielha Val D'aran
Stage 6: Vielha Val D'aran - Torrefarrera
Stage 7: Barcelona - Barcelona
Source: DSG