 

La Volta A Catalunya Route Announced

29 December 2017 10:35
The route for the 98th edition of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya has been announced.

Starting in Calella and ending in Barcelona, ??this World Tour race takes place from March 19th to 25th.

The route is pretty familiar as Calella where the opening stage will start and finish is being used for the seventh consecutive time and Valls which will host the finish of the second stage is being used for the sixth conecutive occasion.

Sant Cugat returns to host a start after eight years of absence and hosts the start of stage three with the finish at the ski resort of Vallter 2000.

The next day, the rider will have a hard mountain stage again from Llanars to La Molina and the fifth stage will cross the Pyrenees and join in a half-day journey the towns of Llívia and Vielha, in the Val d'Aran, which since 1993 was not visited by the "Volta". The next day, Vielha will be the start of a sixth stage that will end in Torrefarrera, a town in the province of Lleida. .

Finally, the 98th edition of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya will conclude with a classic stage in Barcelona on the Montjuïc circuit.

Stage 1: Calella - Calella 
Stage 2: Mataró - Valls
Stage 3: Sant Cugat Del Vallès - Vallter 2000 (Vall de Camprodon)
Stage 4: Llanars - La Molina (Alp)
Stage 5: Llívia - Vielha Val D'aran
Stage 6: Vielha Val D'aran - Torrefarrera
Stage 7: Barcelona - Barcelona





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

