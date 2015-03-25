La Course By Le Tour Stage Two Details

Only the 19 riders who completed the race within five minutes behind Annemiek Van Vleuten will take part in La Course Poursuite by Le Tour.





It’s a unique format for a bike race: riders will start after each other according to the time gaps recorded at col d’Izoard .





La Course Poursuite by Le Tour will be contested on the same course as stage 20 of the Tour de France, a 22.5km time trial in the streets of Marseille.





The main new feature included by A.S.O this year is to offer to the leading lights of women’s cycling a time-trial in the streets of Marseilles on Saturday morning. The first twenty riders at the Col d’Izoard finish will be qualified for a second stage, namely a 22.5-km pursuit race on the route of the men’s time trial stage, with the start and finish at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseilles. For the first time, the ladies will have the privilege of testing out a brand-new format: a handicap time-trial.





Full broadcast · La Course Poursuite by Le Tour will be broadcast in 190 countries · 20 networks will broadcast the race entirely







Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.