 

La Course By Le Tour Stage Two Details

21 July 2017 11:05
Only the 19 riders who completed the race within five minutes behind Annemiek Van Vleuten will take part in La Course Poursuite by Le Tour. 

It’s a unique format for a bike race: riders will start after each other according to the time gaps recorded at col d’Izoard

La Course Poursuite by Le Tour will be contested on the same course as stage 20 of the Tour de France, a 22.5km time trial in the streets of Marseille.

The main new feature included by A.S.O this year is to offer to the leading lights of women’s cycling a time-trial in the streets of Marseilles on Saturday morning. The first twenty riders at the Col d’Izoard finish will be qualified for a second stage, namely a 22.5-km pursuit race on the route of the men’s time trial stage, with the start and finish at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseilles. For the first time, the ladies will have the privilege of testing out a brand-new format: a handicap time-trial.

Full broadcast

·         La Course Poursuite by Le Tour will be broadcast in 190 countries

·         20 networks will broadcast the race entirely





     Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.