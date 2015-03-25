La Course By La Tour Starts Tomorrow

For its fourth edition, La Course by le Tour de France with FDJ is changing scenery and heading to the Col d’Izoard .





In total, 67.5 km separate the start in Briançon from the finish at the summit of the 2,360 m high Col d’Izoard pass.





The cyclists with the best finish at the summit of the Col d'Izoard pass will be invited to tackle the 22.5-km route around the Orange Vélodrome in a unique and spectacular format: a pursuit race.





Briançon-Izoard is one of the most feared stages on the Grande Boucle in 2017, including by the women’s pack. As a curtain raiser to the men’s pack’s arrival, La Course by le Tour de France will be offering their female counterparts the opportunity to tame this legendary pass that culminates at an altitude of 2,360 metres. On completion of the 67-km race, the winner will need to be a good climber or a crafty opportunist to triumph after the last 14.1 km of climbing at an average gradient of 7.3%.





The main new feature included by A.S.O this year is to offer to the leading lights of women’s cycling a time-trial in the streets of Marseilles on Saturday morning. The first twenty riders at the Col d’Izoard finish will be qualified for a second stage, namely a 22.5-km pursuit race on the route of the men’s time trial stage, with the start and finish at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseilles. For the first time, the ladies will have the privilege of testing out a brand-new format: a handicap time-trial









119 riders from 21 teams will compete with British interest coming from Lizzie Deignan (pictured below), Amy Roberts, Nicky Weaver, Niki Brammeier and Alice Cobb

















