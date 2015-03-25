 

Kwiatkowski Wins In San Sebastian

29 July 2017 04:55
Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski won the San Sebastian Klasikoa.

This one day race which started and finished in San Sebastian on a 231km course and eight climbs.

Bystrom, Chetout, Delage, Erviti, Insausti, Le Turnier and Pfingsten were the first to break and soon three minutes clear.

After sixty kilometres, they were 3.36 ahead and 4.10 after a hundred kilometres.

The gap was still around the four minutes mark as they went into the final 78kms.

The break started to fracture on the Jaizibel climb with Erviti deciding that with just under sixty kilometres to go, he was best going on his own.

It was pretty futile as the break was caught with 56kms left.

There were a few attacks but in the end Team Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski was able to get away and take the win ahead in 5.52.33 ahead of Tony Gallopin, Bauke Mollema, Tom Dumoulin and Mikel Landa. 


Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

