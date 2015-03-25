Kwaitkowski Wins Tirreno-Adriatico

Team Sky’s Michal Kwaitkowski has won the Tirreno-Adriatio.

The race of the two seas had Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski in the leader’s jersey for the final ten-kilometre time trial in San Benedetto Del Tronto.

On a pan flat course, Ryan Mullen (Trek Segafredo) was into the hot seat early with a time of 11.38. Mullen said about his ride: Not my finest TT today. Not much gas left in the tank after 6 days of being bullied by Italian roads. But it's been a good week here in Italy. Few days rest now before my first Milan San Remo.

It was a time beaten by Patrick Bevan of BMC (11.37), Trek’s Mads Pedersen in 11.22 and Rohan Dennis of BMC who finished in 11.14.

With the rain coming down, Dennis’ time was not to be beaten and attention turned to whether Michal Kwiatkowski would win the race over all.

The Team Sky rider needed 11.58 or better to win and he did with a time of 11.34.

Stage result





Rohan Dennis (BMC) - 11:14

Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) - 11:18

Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky) - 11:22

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) - 11:22

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) - 11:26





