Kristoff Wins RideLondon Classic

Alexander Kristoff of Katusha has won the RideLondon





The streets of the capital were closed for the day for the sixth mens 181.5km road race and the two sportive which attracted over thirty thousand riders.





One of those in the sportive was Martin Johnson, who told DSG, that it was windy on parts of the course and he had done it in 4hrs 47 for the second time despite suffering from a cold.





The WorldTour race, attracted a strong field including many who had been part of the Tour De France which finished last Sunday, started off from Horse Guards Parade with a 4km neutral section.





Latvian Krists Neilands of the Israeli team tried to make an early move but nothing was doing and the peloton came out of Richmond Park all together.





Seven riders got clear with 164.3kms to go and it was a Trek-Segafredo rider in Mathias Braendle who took the sprint.





Mads Wurtz Schmidt of Katusha, Julien Duval of AG2R, Iljo Keisse of Quick Step, Twan Castelluns of LottoNL-Jumbo and Wesley Kreder of Wanty Groupe Gobert were allowed to get into a break which was 1,15 ahead with 146kms to go.





Four kilometres later and they had extended that to over three minutes and it was at 3.50 down from 4.10 as they headed toward the first climb at Staple Lane, which saw Schmidt take the points.





Duval and Kreder were shed leaving three up front with a lead of 1.36 with 121.4kms left.





Castelluns took the climb at Leith Hill as the trio than started on the climbs at Ranmoore Common.





The gap was coming down as Schmidt took the points on the climb which had gradients of 16% but the peloton had them and the break was over.





Team Sky had riders occupy the top four positions in the sprint at Dorking with Kenny Elissonde first over the line with just over seventy kilometres left.





Matteo Trentin and Peter Kennaugh made a move and Trentin took the points as Darryl Impey joined them.





Kennaugh looked to be struggling and dropped back out of the peloton leaving Trentin and Impey, who took the fourth sprint, to take on the last sixty six kilometres.





The two out front were being chased by a fourteen man group including Michael Matthews and Ben Swift with a twenty second lead as they start on the Box Hill climb.





Jasper Stuyven got onto the back of the break going into the final fifty kilometres with Impey taking the six points on the Box Hill climb which was the last of the race.





The gap of 24 seconds was holding with just over 31 kilometres to go at Esher with Katusha leading the peloton which had the sprinters tucked in it.





Into Kingston Upon Thames and the gap gone out to 35 second but was down to 14 seconds as they got into Wimbledon Village for the final sprint.





Impey was dropped as Trentin took the sprint ahead of Stuyven.





The duo kept going with a twelve second lead going into the final three kilometres.





The peloton caught them with a kilometre to go and it ended up with Alexander Kristoff who took the win in 4.05.50 ahead of Magnus Cort Nielsen and Michael Matthews.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

