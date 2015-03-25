Kristoff Wins Abu Dhabi Tour Opener

The European road champion Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) won the opening stage of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, starting and finishing in Madinat Zayed (189km), in a bunch sprint and took the lead in the General Classification. On the podium he was rewarded with the first race leader's Red Jersey, sponsored by Al Maryah Island, and also the points leader's Green Jersey, sponsored by Emirates Post.



STAGE RESULT

1 - Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) 189km in 4h48’24”, average speed 39.320km/h

2 - Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF) s.t.

3 - Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton - Scott) s.t.



JERSEYS

The Red Jersey, sponsored by the Al Maryah Island (General individual classification by time) - Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

The Green Jersey, sponsored by Emirates Post (General individual classification by points) - Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

The White Jersey, sponsored by Abu Dhabi Sports Channel (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton - Scott)

The Black Jersey, sponsored by Etihad Airways (Intermediate Sprint Jersey Classification) - Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom - Rusvelo)

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

2 - Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF) at 4"

3 - Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton - Scott) at 6"





Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the winner Alexander Kristoff said: “In the final straight line, I lost my lead-out man Roberto Ferrari but I found the wheel of Caleb Ewan. He's a really good sprinter but I managed to come around him and keep the lead all the way till the line despite the head wind. It's a great win for me and also for the team on home ground. Now we can turn the pressure down a little bit. This is our home race. It's fantastic for me to take my second win of the season here after the last stage of the Tour of Oman last week. I have to thank my team-mates. I wouldn't have done it without them. It's a great feeling to win as a team.”



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

