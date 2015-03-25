 

Kristoff The European Champion

06 August 2017 07:43
The 2017 edition of the European Road Championships was decided in a group sprint finish, the second in history and it was the Norwegian, Alexander Kristoff who crossed the finish list first in Herning, ahead of the Track Omnium Olympic gold medallist, the Italian Elia Viviani, and the Dutch rider, Moreno Hofland.

Right from the start, an attack took place and this was the pattern for most of the race with the Icelandic rider, Eflarsson, the Belorussian, Shumov and the Swiss, Spengler in front for 145 kilometres.

The race really started heating up approximately 100 kilometres from the finish when the breakaway rider was caught up and series of attacks and counter attacks resulted at the front of the peloton, especially from the Spanish, Norwegian and Belgian riders.

The last to attack was the Norwegian, Edvald Boasson Hagen who attempted a solo finish a bit further than one kilometre from the finish, but the peloton closed in on him in the last 400 metres.

The final group sprint was inevitable and Kristoff beat Viviani in the photo finish. For Kristoff, who celebrated his 30th birthday on 5 July 2017, this is the sixty-fourth win of his career which include: Milan San Remo (2014), Tour des Flandres (2015) and two stages of the Tour de France.

In the final medals table for this edition of the European Road Championships it was the host country, Denmark that came top with four golds, four silvers and one bronze.

David Lappartient, President of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme: “Today in Herning, we have witnessed a worthy conclusion to a great edition of the European Road Cycling Championships. For five days, we have watched high level races in an environment that has highlighted the excellence of this country.

"The European Road Championships have reached very high standards not only in terms of their organisation and participation but also especially in terms of visibility. This year, thanks to the agreement signed with the EBU, all races were broadcast live, another step forward in the continued growth of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme’s activities.

"After these five days, I would like to thank the City of Herning and its Mayor, Lars Krarup, the Danish Cycling Federation, lead by Henrik Jess Jensen, Sport Event Denmark and its CEO, Lars Lundvod and the organising committee as well as all the volunteers, professionals and fans, vital for the success of the Championships.”





