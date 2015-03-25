Kristoff Starting Arctic Race Of Norway As European Champion

Norwegian star Alexander Kristoff made his way by helicopter to greet Knut-Eirik Dybdall , the managing director of the Arctic Race of Norway on the island of Andørja where he came up with the idea of founding the northernmost international bike race. Engenes is the location of the start of stage 1 where the Katusha-Alpecin sprinter will wear his European champion jersey on Thursday, August 10, for the first time after he won the title in Herning , Denmark, on Sunday. No professional carried the colours of Europe previously as Peter Sagan had to prioritise the rainbow stripes of world champion.





Alexander Kristoff, sprinter of Katusha-Alpecin said to race organisers ASO : "I’m happy I managed to win after my team-mate Edvald Boasson Hagen made a great late attack», Kristoff commented during a fishing party.





"We fulfilled the tactic really well. It was good to have this test as a national team before the world championship in Bergen coming up next month. We are having great world class cycling events in Norway these days. At the Arctic Race, I firstly want to win a stage. Stage 2 is the one that suits me the best but I also remember that I won in Tromsø before (in 2014), so the last stage is also maybe a possible win but the organisers made it harder this time. I thought it was already hard enough when I won it… however, if legs are there, I think I’ll have a chance. "





DYLAN TEUNS IS THE FAVOURITE Belgium’s Dylan Teuns is the rider of the summer after he successively won the Tour de Wallonie and the Tour de Pologne overall The BMC rider said: "It feels good to be here again after some good weeks of racing". "It’s a different situation now for me. I can hopefully go further with the good shape I have. I’ll try to win the uphill finish. I raced the Arctic Race of Norway two years ago as a neo pro and I made the top 5 of the queen stage. The climbs around here suit me. They aren’t too long. It’s always amazing to see the nature in this part of the world." This is the fifth edition of the Arctic Race of Norway. The team presentation took place in Harstad where the race came to an end in 2013 with the overall victory of Thor Hushovd. On the eve of that conclusive stage, the race ambassador made his way to Harstad to talk to the participants of the first Arctic heroes of tomorrow’s race (Arctic Morgendagens Helter Rittet) contested by promising juniors. The winner was Kristoffer Halvorsen from Glåmdal ahead of Anders Skaarseth from Lillehammer. Both are on the start list of the fifth edition racing for Norway’s talent factory Joker-Icopal. Halvorsen is the reigning world champion in the u23 category. "Hushovd was my hero and that evening when he came and talk to us was my first time to meet him", he remembered. "I was also a fan of Tom Boonen. It was my big dream to become a professional cyclist. So, I’m obviously looking forward to taking part in the real Arctic Race of Norway. Being a sprinter, I target stage 2 and I hope for a stage win but Kristoff is here and many other good sprinters too".









