Kristoff Starting Arctic Race Of Norway As European Champion

DYLAN TEUNS IS THE FAVOURITE
Belgium’s Dylan Teuns is the rider of the summer after he successively won the Tour de Wallonie and the Tour de Pologne overall The BMC rider said: "It feels good to be here again after some good weeks of racing".
"It’s a different situation now for me. I can hopefully go further with the good shape I have. I’ll try to win the uphill finish. I raced the Arctic Race of Norway two years ago as a neo pro and I made the top 5 of the queen stage. The climbs around here suit me. They aren’t too long. It’s always amazing to see the nature in this part of the world."
This is the fifth edition of the Arctic Race of Norway. The team presentation took place in Harstad where the race came to an end in 2013 with the overall victory of Thor Hushovd. On the eve of that conclusive stage, the race ambassador made his way to Harstad to talk to the participants of the first Arctic heroes of tomorrow’s race (Arctic Morgendagens Helter Rittet) contested by promising juniors. The winner was Kristoffer Halvorsen from Glåmdal ahead of Anders Skaarseth from Lillehammer. Both are on the start list of the fifth edition racing for Norway’s talent factory Joker-Icopal. Halvorsen is the reigning world champion in the u23 category. "Hushovd was my hero and that evening when he came and talk to us was my first time to meet him", he remembered. "I was also a fan of Tom Boonen. It was my big dream to become a professional cyclist. So, I’m obviously looking forward to taking part in the real Arctic Race of Norway. Being a sprinter, I target stage 2 and I hope for a stage win but Kristoff is here and many other good sprinters too".
