 

Kreder Really Happy With Third Place At Arctic Race Of Norway

13 August 2017 09:44
Michel Kreder has taken “one of the best results" of his career with a third place GC spot at the Arctic Race of Norway.


The Dutch rider for Aqua Blue Sport had worked with his teammates throughout the four-day stage race to maintain his GC position. The last stage around the spectacular seaside area of Tromsø covered 160.5kms that included six second category ascents.


Kreder began the stage 17 seconds adrift of the top step – Dylan Teuns of BMC held the lead. Kreder had seized third place on Stage three and his plan was to at least maintain his position.


On the circuit around the Arctic town of Tromsø, Kreder maintained his third place - finishing in the bunch behind stage winner Teuns.


After the race he said: “I’m really happy. The goal coming into the race was to try and get a podium so I am very pleased that it worked out.

“Third place on GC ranks up there as one of the best results of my career and it gives me a lot of confidence that my form is good at the moment, that I am progressing all the time, and that we are racing well together as a team.


“I was given the choice if I wanted to race here or not and I wanted to go for it, just to see how the legs were. I’m glad I did and I am looking forward to the next race on my programme.”


Aqua Blue Sport now make their way to Nimes, France for the start of La Vuelta a España










Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

