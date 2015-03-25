Kittel: Waiting For A Long Time For This Victory

Marcel Kittel has said he has been waiting a long time for a victory after he took the win on stage two of the Tirreno-Adriatico.





Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner, Marcel Kittel, said: “I've been waiting such a long time for this victory! Since the beginning of the season, not everything was working good but we worked hard with the team and it finally pays off today. I have to thank everyone for the good job. This is a big boost for the whole group. I'm also very happy because this is my first professional victory in Italy. At the Giro, I won stages in other countries.”



The new Maglia Azzurra, Patrick Bevin, said: “It was not planned that I'd take over from Damiano Caruso. It's a weird feeling but my team-mates were keen on leading me out. I got a pretty good run when the bunch was spread out. I've had moments in the past where I was a good sprinter but I became a lead-out man. Today was the first time in my career that I got my opportunity in a bunch sprint. It's weird but it's also great to lead such a big race.”





STAGE RESULT

1 - Marcel Kittel (Team Katusha Alpecin) 172km in 4h12’24”, average speed 40.887kph

2 - Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe) s.t.

3 - Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek - Segafredo) s.t.



GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing Team)

2 - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team) s.t.

3 - Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) s.t.



JERSEYS Maglia Azzurra (blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing Team)

(blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by FIAT - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by FIAT - Maglia Arancione (orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Marcel Kittel (Team Katusha Alpecin)

(orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Maglia Verde (green), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Nicola Bagioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini)



