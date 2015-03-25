Kittel Wins As Thomas Stays In Yellow

Marcel Kittel of Quick-Step has won the second stage of the Tour De France.





The crowds were out in force as the race left Dusseldorf, where half a million watched the opening, heading for Liege in Belgium after a 203.5km stage.





Geraint Thomas looking resplendent in his yellow jersey, led the riders out but straight away there was a break with Thomas Boudat, Yoann Offredo, Taylor Phinney and Laurent Pichon in it.





They were straight into a lead of 1.05 with Taylor Phinney of Cannondale Drapac taking the point on the first climb after 6.5km.





After 40kms, that lead had gone out to 3.20 before Luke Durbridge abandoned the race which had the same four out front with a lead of three minutes with 140kms to go on another wet afternoon.





Boudet took the sprint at Moechengladbach with 120kms to go.





The gap had come down to two minutes but was at 2,45 with a hundred kilometres still remaining and back under two minutes, twenty kilometres later.





It continued to fall and was down to 1.30 as the race left Germany and entered Belgium.





Phinney took the points on the second climb with the Cannondale-Drapac rider and Offredo still leading by 38 seconds with seven kilometres left.





They were caught with a kilometre to go and after Chris Froome crashed but got straight back on his bike, it set up a sprint which Marcel Kittel of Quick-Step won in 4.37.06 ahead of Demare, Greipel and Mark Cavendish.





Geraint Thomas keeps the maillot Jaune going into stage three.









1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 04:37:06

2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ

3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal

4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data

5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

7 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates

8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb

10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe









