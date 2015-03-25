Kittel: This Was Special

Katusha Alpecin's Marcel Kittel has said that it was special as he won the sprint to take his second stage win in the 53rd Tirreno-Adriatico.





Marcel Kittel said in the press conference: “This second stage victory isn’t necessarily better than the first one, which was my first pro win in Italy, so it was special. Today’s win is also special because it's the birthday of [teammate] Nathan Haas and it wasn’t an easy stage at all. I’m proud of the team. Katusha-Alpecin has a big potential in leadout with Rick Zabel and Marco Haller. With rouleurs like Alex Dowsett and Tony Martin, we can combine things really well. Today’s victory will keep everyone in the team motivated.”



Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski said: “Today’s race was more nervous with the rain. It’s very nice to have technical circuits for the fans but, as riders, we find them tricky. We have to be careful where to be positioned in the bunch ahead of the corners. It’s part of cycling – we have to deal with it. Now I’ll have to deal with Damiano Caruso being a great time triallist. I have a good opportunity to win but it would have been easier if I had a bigger advantage. It’s gonna be a great spectacle for people watching the race – they won’t know the final result until we cross the line.”





STATISTICS

Second stage win for Marcel Kittel four days after the first one. It’s the 18th stage victory for German riders at Tirreno-Adriatico – only one down on Switzerland, the fifth winningest nation of all time.

Like in 2015 (stage 2 and stage 3), Peter Sagan is second two days in a row. He has now 18 top 3's: 7 wins, 8 second places and 3 third places at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Max Richeze is the second Argentinian to get a podium place at Tirreno-Adriatico after Juan José Haedo, who won at Perugia in 2011 and came third at Indicatore that same year.





GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

2 - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team) at 3”

3 - Mikel Landa (Movistar Team) at 23”



JERSEYS

Maglia Azzurra (blue), General Classification Leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

(blue), General Classification Leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Maglia Arancione (orange), Sprinter Classification Leader, sponsored by Sportful - Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia)

(orange), Sprinter Classification Leader, sponsored by Sportful - Maglia Verde (green), King of the Mountains Classification Leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Nicola Bagioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini)

(green), King of the Mountains Classification Leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Maglia Bianca (white), Young Rider General Classification Leader, sponsored by FIAT - Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)









