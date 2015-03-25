 

Kittel Tells The Children Enjoy The Tour

29 June 2017 09:05
The first press conference of the 104th edition of the race  at the media centre at messe Dusseldorf was conducted in French and German languages by thirty children, some of them coming from the French high school of Düsseldorf. Riders in attendance were Marcel Kittel, André Greipel, Nikias Arndt and Simon Geschke. The key word was “Spaß”: pleasure. Arndt, a newbie at the Tour de France, declared: “I can’t tell much about a race I haven’t taken part in yet but obviously, the fun the spectators seem to have makes this event special. Regardless of the rivalry between Düsseldorf and my city, Cologne, it’s a great pleasure for me to start my first Tour de France fifty kilometers from home.” 

 All riders praised the return of the race to Germany. Kittel rated his three favorite stages this year: 

“The first two because they’re held in Germany and I expect a bunch sprint in Liège, and the last one on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.” Greipel won that stage in the past two years. 

Questioned about his birthday being always during the Tour de France, “The Gorilla” – the kids love his nickname – revealed the special menu his team’s chef always prepares for him on July 16: sauerkraut with a sausage and a beer. “I hope to ride the Tour for another few years”, he added ahead of his 35th birthday. 

Geschke described his passion for cycling as “a childhood dream to ride the Tour de France”. “All Tour de France riders are champions”, he concluded.

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.