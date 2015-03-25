Kittel Tells The Children Enjoy The Tour





All riders praised the return of the race to Germany. Kittel rated his three favorite stages this year:





“The first two because they’re held in Germany and I expect a bunch sprint in Liège, and the last one on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.” Greipel won that stage in the past two years.





Questioned about his birthday being always during the Tour de France, “The Gorilla” – the kids love his nickname – revealed the special menu his team’s chef always prepares for him on July 16: sauerkraut with a sausage and a beer. “I hope to ride the Tour for another few years”, he added ahead of his 35th birthday.





Geschke described his passion for cycling as “a childhood dream to ride the Tour de France”. “All Tour de France riders are champions”, he concluded .

