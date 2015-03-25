Kittel Takes Tirreno-Adriatico Stage Win

Marcel Kittel has won the second stage of Tirreno-Adriatio.

The race of the two seas started its road racing following the team time trial won by BMC which put Damiano Caruso in the leader’s jersey, with a 172km stage from Camaiore to Follonica.

Five kilometres in and Alexandr Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) got into a break and were quickly 5.15 ahead.

Going into the final hundred kilometres and the lead was at 6.45 so Mitchelton Scott, who finished as runners-up in the team time trial and Quick Step worked to start reducing the gap.

They had it down to 4.10 to Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) with 72kms left.

Mosca took the intermediate sprint points as the trio pushed on, allowed Mosca to take the second intermediate sprint with 25kms to go and a lead of 23 seconds.

The gap and continued to fall and with twelve kilometres to go, they were caught and the day’s break was over.

With seven kilometres to go, there was a crash which delayed all but around thirty riders. In this group were some of the big names plus the race leader and it came down to a sprint which Andre Greipel of Team Katusha-Alpecin won in 4.12.24 ahead of Bora Hansgrohe’s Peter Sagan and Giacomo Nizzolo of Trek Segafreda.





Patrick Bevan now leads the race





STAGE RESULT

1 - Marcel Kittel (Team Katusha Alpecin) 172km in 4h12’24”, average speed 40.887kph

2 - Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe) s.t.

3 - Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek - Segafredo) s.t.



GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing Team)

2 - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team) s.t.

3 - Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) s.t.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.