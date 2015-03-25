Kittel Takes Second TDF Stage Win

Quick Step’s Marcel Kittel has won the sixth stage of the 104 th Tour De France.

Team Sky’s Chris Froome was the new leader for this 216km stage from Vesoul to Troyes and Froome’s 45 th day in yellow in the Tour De France.

Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie), Frederik Backaert (Wanty) and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE) were the ones to break early and with 175km left, they had a lead of 4.19.

Into the Haute Marine Department on the D619 on another lovely, sunny day and it was Quemeneur who took the point on the category four Cote de Langres with the lead at 3.15.

There was a mini tornado which blew an umbrella in the directions of the peloton which was at 2.24 with 82kms to go and heading for the sprint at Colombey-les-Deux-Églises which Backaert took the twenty points on with FDJ’s Arnaud Demare in the points jersey, leading the peloton home.

Fortuneo Oscar’s Laurent Pichon tried to bridge to the three out front on the 4th category cote de la colline Sainte-Germaine which again saw Quemeneur first over the top as the race moved in the Aube Department on the D4 road.

With forty kilometres to go, the gap to the trio out from was 1.30 and thirty- three seconds going into the final twelve kilometres.

The gap was under ten seconds with four kilometres left and the break were now in sight and a kilometre later they were caught on the D960 in Troyes.

Dimension Data were on the front along with Cofidis but it was Quick Step who were on the front going under the flam rouge.

Edvald Boasson Hagen went for a long one but it was Marcel Kittel who battled his way up to win in 5.05.33 ahead of Demare and Greipel.

British rider Dan McLay finished eighth.

Chris Froome keeps his leader's jersey.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

