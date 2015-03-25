Kittel Super Happy After TDF Stage 2 Win

Marcel Kittel of Quick Step Floors said that he was super happy after taking the win on stage two of the Tour De France.





Kittel, took the win in a bunch sprint in Liege as the race left Germany and crossed into Belgium.





Speakng to ASO about the win, Kittel said: “I'm super happy that I got this victory.





It's been an incredible start in Germany with so many people.





"It would be wrong to say that I didn't have any expectation or pressure.





"I really wanted to have this win. It was a big goal to start in Germany and win at the end of that stage.





It didn't go according to the plan that didn't work at all. I came pretty late. I needed to go my own way jumping from wheel to wheel but I made it. It's wonderful.”





STAGE RESULT 1. Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) in 4h37’06’’ 2. Arnaud Démare (FDJ) st 3. André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), st

INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) 2. Stefan Kung (BMC Racing Team), at 5‘’ 3. Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) at 6’’

JERSEY WEARERS YELLOW Geraint THOMAS (Team Sky) GREEN Marcel KITTEL (Quick-Step Floors) KOM Taylor PHINNEY (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team) YOUNG RIDER Stefan KUNG (BMC Racing Team)













