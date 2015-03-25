 

Kittel Super Happy After TDF Stage 2 Win

02 July 2017 10:39
Marcel Kittel of Quick Step Floors said that he was super happy after taking the win on stage two of the Tour De France.

Kittel, took the win in a bunch sprint in Liege as the race left Germany and crossed into Belgium.

Speakng to ASO about the win, Kittel said: “I'm super happy that I got this victory.

It's been an incredible start in Germany with so many people.

"It would be wrong to say that I didn't have any expectation or pressure.

"I really wanted to have this win. It was a big goal to start in Germany and win at the end of that stage.

It didn't go according to the plan that didn't work at all. I came pretty late. I needed to go my own way jumping from wheel to wheel but I made it. It's wonderful.”

STAGE RESULT

1.     Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) in 4h37’06’’

2.     Arnaud Démare (FDJ) st

3.     André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), st


INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1.     Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

2.     Stefan Kung (BMC Racing Team), at 5‘’

3.     Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) at 6’’


JERSEY WEARERS

 

 

 

 

YELLOW

Geraint THOMAS

(Team Sky)

 

GREEN

Marcel KITTEL

(Quick-Step Floors)

 

KOM

Taylor PHINNEY

(Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team)

YOUNG RIDER

Stefan KUNG

(BMC Racing Team)

 




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

