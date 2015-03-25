Kittel Super Happy After TDF Stage 2 Win

Marcel Kittel of Quick Step Floors said that he was super happy after taking the win on stage two of the Tour De France.
Kittel, took the win in a bunch sprint in Liege as the race left Germany and crossed into Belgium.
Speakng to ASO about the win, Kittel said: “I'm super happy that I got this victory.
It's been an incredible start in Germany with so many people.
"It would be wrong to say that I didn't have any expectation or pressure.
"I really wanted to have this win. It was a big goal to start in Germany and win at the end of that stage.
It didn't go according to the plan that didn't work at all. I came pretty late. I needed to go my own way jumping from wheel to wheel but I made it. It's wonderful.”
STAGE RESULT
1. Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) in 4h37’06’’
2. Arnaud Démare (FDJ) st
3. André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), st
INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
2. Stefan Kung (BMC Racing Team), at 5‘’
3. Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) at 6’’
JERSEY WEARERS
YELLOW
Geraint THOMAS
(Team Sky)
GREEN
Marcel KITTEL
(Quick-Step Floors)
KOM
Taylor PHINNEY
(Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team)
YOUNG RIDER
Stefan KUNG
(BMC Racing Team)
Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Source: DSG