Kittel - Proud Of My Team

Marcel Kittel said he was proud of his Quick Step team as he took the win on stage six of the 104th Tour De France.





Kittel said to ASO: "First of all, I want to say that I'm very proud of my team. They did a great job. I was very different from Liege. They managed to position me well and keep me there.





"It as very important for the victory. I had a good wheel.





"I saw Demare go first and I had to go at the 150 metres. It worked perfectly. I was a little bit behind when my opponents went. I feel good at the moment.





"The green jersey is within reach but the more important is the victories because they also give you a big advantage for the green jersey.





"I will also try to get points in the intermediate sprints and we'll see in one and a half weeks."









Race leader Chris Froome said: "As far as the Tour de France goes, it was as relaxed as it gets for us GC guys. You just try to stay out of the wind, stay in the wheels and save as much energy as you can for the days coming up.





"I wouldn't mind giving the jersey up to a breakaway of guys with 15 or 20 minutes who don't worry too much about the GC.





"I wouldn't be too happy to give it up to any one of my rivals."









Young Rider Jersey wearer Simon Yates said: "A day like this for me is not so difficult on the body. It's more the head, the stress of fighting for position, to avoid crashes or splits in the bunch.





"It's really one of a kind. We're going so fast and everything happens much quicker than you can imagine. It's very stressful for everybody. For a GC guy, we did not really have much to do.





"There were two days when we had to push ourselves to the limit. the rest were more stages for sprinters. For me, it's been OK. It's just the stress.





The Green Jersey wearing Arnaud Demare said: "Yes I believed in my chances when I was starting to overtake Greipel. And then I saw a blue wing fly past me on the left. From where I was trying to go on the right, it was really on the edge. I was not 100 pc in my sprint, more in my line. I have no regrets. I keep scoring points for the green jersey and that's reassuring. There is a big battle with Kittel. He has two wins but in the intermediate sprint, I played it well. The Tour is very long and we cannot say it's in the bag. Tomorrow, we're at it again."









Dan McLay who finished eighth on the stage said: "It's good to finish in the Top 10!





"The team did a "great job" today, they protected me all day. Pierre-Luc and Flo are in great shape and managed place me in the final sprint.





"I made a mistake in the last corner, I lost a little speed and I had to make the effort to stick it back in the wheel of Flo.





"I'm eighth, it is not a bad result but I necessarily want to do better. I had confidence and it, gives us ideas for tomorrow."









STAGE RESULT 1. Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) in 5h05’34’’ 2. Arnaud Demare (FDJ) st 3. Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), st

INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) 2. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at 12’’ 3. Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) at 14’’

JERSEY WEARERS Christopher FROOME (Team Sky) Arnaud DEMARE (FDJ) Fabio ARU (Astana Pro Team) Simon YATES (Orica-Scott)







































Kev Monks for Digital Sport Group

Pictures copyright of CNS Sport

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.