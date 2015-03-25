Kittel: No Clue If I Had Won Or Not

Marcel Kittel was not certain if he had won when he crossed the finish at the end of stage seven of the 104th Tour De France.





The German had to wait for the result of a photo finish which gave him the win ahead of Edvald Boasson-Hagan and speaking about his third win in this year's race, the Quick Step rider said: "When I crossed the line, I really had no clue if I won or not.





"Before the finish, I knew it was going to be close.





"At 150m to go, I thought it was still 200, but luckily, the door opened on the right side I could pass Edvald [Boasson Hagen]. To reach twelve stage wins at the Tour is an incredible success. I'm in a great shape. I'm super happy. The lead out was great. It's just crazy. I already have three wins in this Tour. I'm so happy about that."









Race Leader Chris Froome said: “To have the yellow jersey since day has been a dream scenario for Team Sky. It's been an amazing first week of racing. The teams of the sprinters and BMC in stage 5 having done most of the work, it's been a blessing for us and it has kept the guys relatively fresh.





"It wasn't this hot when we started in Germany but I love the heat of the past three days. Summer, that's what the Tour de France feels like. I'm grateful that I got a feel of Mont du Chat at the Dauphiné and especially its downhill but I expect more damage in Sunday's stage than at the Dauphiné because of the two climbs before the Mont du Chat.





"The top 10 riders on GC are still very close. We'll know more about each other after the coming weekend.”









Nacer Bouhanni said: "Today I was full gas, I couldn't do any better. I found myself in Kittel's wheel, I was full gas physically, I couldn't do any better. I have a slight problem with my nose and my throat, nothing too serious. It was still a hard day with the heat. As for my sprint, it wasn't a stage that suited me too much but I gave it my all, I had my legs around my neck."









Arnaud Demare said" I felt good, then not good, then good again. In the end I felt better. But we made our move a little bit too early and we bowed in the last kilometre. Afterwards I managed to be back in the wheels but I felt it was going to be complicated. "This first week was hard with the media pressure, you waste a lot of time to recuperate. I'm learning. Today was a sprint for Kittel. With a long straight line like this, he is hard to beat. Still he won by the blink of an eye over Boasson-Hagen, which shows he's human."

STAGE RESULT 1. Marce Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) in 05H 03' 18'' 2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Dimension Data), st 3. Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), st

INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) 2. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) at 12’’ 3. Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) at 14’

JERSEY WEARERS Christopher FROOME (Team Sky) Marcel KITTEL (Quick-Step Floors) Fabio ARU (Astana Pro Team) Simon YATES (Orica-Scott)



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group ’

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.