 

Kittel Left Speechless After Fifth TDF Stage Victory

12 July 2017 05:04
Quick-Step's Marcel Kittel has been left speechless by his fifth stage win in this year's Tour De France.

Kittel told ASO: "It's incredible because even being at the top of your game you are never sure to win.

" In the five bunch sprints I have won I have not made a mistake. Today, I could jump from wheel to wheel. 

"It's nice to give the team a win again. Julien Vermote, Jack Bauer and Philippe Gilbert, they are champions and they gave me everything for me to win today.

" I'm speechless. It is hard to work on winning but most importantly, I've got the legs and mind for it at the moment."


Source: DSG

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Feature How Andy Murray

How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares agai...

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.

Feature 10 things you should know about Johanna Konta

10 things you should know about Johanna Konta...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman to make the singles semi-finals at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.