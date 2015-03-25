Kittel Left Speechless After Fifth TDF Stage Victory





Kittel told ASO: "It's incredible because even being at the top of your game you are never sure to win.





" In the five bunch sprints I have won I have not made a mistake. Today, I could jump from wheel to wheel.





"It's nice to give the team a win again. Julien Vermote, Jack Bauer and Philippe Gilbert, they are champions and they gave me everything for me to win today.





" I'm speechless. It is hard to work on winning but most importantly, I've got the legs and mind for it at the moment."









Quick-Step's Marcel Kittel has been left speechless by his fifth stage win in this year's Tour De France.

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.