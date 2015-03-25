Kittel: It's Impressive





Kittel told ASO: Four stage wins in ten days is impressive! Once again it's because of the great work of my team. What Julien Vermote does at the head of the peloton is absolutely incredible. It shows how strong he is as a rider, physically and mentally. It looks simple but very few riders are able to be as disciplined as him to set the pace according to the speed of the breakaway. I'm not thinking that I've won the green jersey yet. Even in stage 20 something can go wrong. Arnaud Démare is the best example of how the good work done before can be destroyed quickly. Anything can happen at the Tour. But I think I'm in the best shape I've ever had since my very first Tour de France.”





Chris Froome said: Today was quite a relaxed day as far as Tour de France stages go. It's certainly a different feeling in the bunch this week compared to last week. Everyone calmed down. It was not the same kind of stress we had in the first week. This is the part of the race I was really looking forward to. The scenery was enjoyable as well. To equal Jacques Anquetil with 50 yellow jerseys is a huge honour.”













Kev Monks For Digital Sports Group

Marcel Kittel was pleased as he took his fourth win in this year's Tour De France.

Source: DSG

