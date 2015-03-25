Keung Takes Binck Bank Tour Time Trial Win

Stefan Keung of BMC has won the individual time trial stage of the Blinck Bank Tour.

Formerly the Eneco Tour, stage two of this race was a nine kilometre time trial in Voorburg.

Sprint point leader Piet Allegaert was first down the ramp but it was soon BMC’s Stefan Keung who was in the leader’s hot seat after being the first rider to finish under eleven minutes with a time of 10.58 and an average speed of 49.240kmh.

British rider Alex Dowsett admitted to getting it completely wrong as he finished the course in 11.13, ten seconds slower than Giro D’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin.

Cannondale Drapac’s Irish rider Ryan Mullen finished in the pouring rain in 11.23 with Tony Martin who crashed finishing in 11.38.

Last man on the course was the winner of stage one – Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe.

The World Champion took it easy and Stefan Keung took the stage win and the lead of the race.

“It was not really a hot seat: it’s not so warm here and I’ve been waiting two and a half hours," Kung said after his victory. "At first I did my cool down, and then I read a bit, I had my book with me. I couldn’t watch all the time because it makes you nervous, so I preferred to read.

"A lot of good guys went off in the beginning, even before me. I was watching anxiously when Tony Martin set out. Unfortunately he crashed so I wish all the best to him. On a technical course you never know, especially with a rider like Sagan who is so good on his bike. You’ve never won the stage until it’s all over and everybody has finished."

RESULT

1 Stefan Kung BMC Racing 10:58

2 Maciej Bodnar Bora-Hansgrohe +04

3 Tom Dumoulin Sunweb +05

4 Soren Kragh Andersen Sunweb +08

5 Lars Boom LottoNL-Jumbo +10

6 Yves Lampaert Quick-Step Floors +12

7 Matthias Brandle Trek-Segafredo +14

8 Miles Scotson BMC Racing +15

9 Tim Wellens Lotto Soudal +17

10 Jos van Emden LottoNL-Jumbo +17













