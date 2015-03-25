 

Keukeleire Wins Belgium Tour

28 May 2017 03:29
Jens Keukeleire of Orica Scott has won the Baloise Belgium Tour

The final stage, what had Remi Cavagna in the leader’s jersey, was a 169km stage from Tienen to Tongeren.

Kevyn Ista , Taco Van der Hoorn , Marino Kobayashi and Vincent Baestaens got into a break after 36kms. They were quickly caught and Florian Senechal, Alessandro Bisolti and Elie Gesbert tried and failed to get away as 48kms were raced in the opening hour.

Time trial winner Matthias Braendle and Tim Declerq were able to open up a small gap before Declerq’s brother Ben, Taco Van Der Hoon and Daan Soete joined them.

Ben Declerq took the twelve points on the climb as the gap came down to 35 seconds with fifty kilometres to go.

Jens Keukeleire took the first sprint in the Golden Kilometre with Philippe Gilbert taking the second and third.

Twelve riders briefly led but it came down to a sprint and Jens Debusschere took the stage win with Jens Keukeleire taking the overall victory.


 

Source: DSG

