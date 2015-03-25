 

Kennaugh -Being On Alpe D'Huez Made It Even More Special

10 June 2017 09:31
Team Sky's Peter Kennaugh said that being on Alpe D'Huez made it even more special as he took the win on stage seven of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Kennaugh won ahead of his friend Ben Swift and told TeamSky.com: “Being on Alpe d’Huez makes it all the more special. Plus, I didn’t even know I was coming to this race a week before. I was at altitude training in preparation for the Tour de Suisse and then three days before the race they said I had to come here because of injury and illness.

“Now, here I am. It’s funny how the world works sometimes!

"We’re best of mates, but Alpe d’Huez is too big a win to gift either way so it was a fight to the line. 

“We didn’t speak much. Over the top of the Col de Serrada we knew because we know each other so well that we’d have good cohesion and could pull away from the other two.

"Because we know each other so well we don’t really have to talk. Then it was a bit like the nationals - tense. We’re best of mates, but Alpe d’Huez is too big a win to gift either way so it was a fight to the line.”






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

