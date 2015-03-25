Kelderman Forced To Abandon Tirreno-Adriatico

Team Sunweb's early season misfortune continues as Wilco Kelderman (NED) is forced to abandon Tirreno Adriatico after it's fifth stage following a crash which resulted in a fractured right collarbone. The crash came on a descent, and despite finishing the stage, an x-ray taken at the finish displayed the fracture which ultimately ended his race.



Team Sunweb doctor Chris Jansen (NED) explained: "Wilco has fractured his right collarbone from the crash which will require surgery. Because there was an older fracture with a plate already in place, the injury becomes more complex, so the exact plan from here will be made by an orthopedist. Wilco will now return home to the Netherlands where he will undergo surgery."



After the crash, Kelderman said: "This is very disappointing after such a good start of the season up until today. I was feeling very strong here and had a good position in the overall, but crashed twice today and fractured my collarbone. Similar to last year I will miss the upcoming racing period yet again, which is sad, but hope surgery goes well so that I can be back on the bike soon."



Team Sunweb coach Marc Reef (NED) added: "The bad luck for the team has come all at once; first with Søren falling sick, then Simon's broken collarbone and Tom's abandon yesterday. Now Wilco also leaves the race with a fractured collarbone. The crash happened on the local lap on the descent, despite feeling good beforehand and some solid support from the team. Our focus now turns to the ITT where we hope to have a better day with Chad, Nikias and Lennard all being able to deliver a decent time trial."









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

