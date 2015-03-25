Katusha Alpecin Name Tour De France Team

Katusha Alpecin have named their team for the Tour De France which starts in Dusseldorf on July 1st.





The team, named by the Swiss based side, does include Alexander Kristoff, despite rumours that the Norwegian sprinter was going to be omitted.





Katusha Alpecin's team is as follows:





Tony MARTIN (GER),

Alexander KRISTOFF (NOR),

Marco HALLER (AUT),

Reto HOLLENSTEIN (SWI),

Robert KIŠERLOVSKI (CRO),

Maurits LAMMERTINK (NED),

Tiago MACHADO (POR),

Nils POLITT (GER),

Rick ZABEL (GER)













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

