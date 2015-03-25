 

Katusha Alpecin Name Tour De France Team

21 June 2017 12:38
Katusha Alpecin have named their team for the Tour De France which starts in Dusseldorf on July 1st.

The team, named by the Swiss based side, does include Alexander Kristoff, despite rumours that the Norwegian sprinter was going to be omitted. 

Katusha Alpecin's team is as follows:

Tony MARTIN (GER),
Alexander KRISTOFF (NOR),
Marco HALLER (AUT),
Reto HOLLENSTEIN (SWI),
Robert KIŠERLOVSKI (CRO),
Maurits LAMMERTINK (NED),
Tiago MACHADO (POR),
Nils POLITT (GER),
Rick ZABEL (GER)



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
 

Source: DSG

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.