 

Kangert Could Be Out For 6-7 Months

22 May 2017 12:26
Tanel Kangert could be out for six to seven months after crashing on stage fifteen of the 100th Giro D'Italia.

The Astana rider looked in a bad way and was taken to hospital where he was disgnosed with  fracture at the homerus bone of the left arm and a dislocation with fracture at the right shoulder.

Kangert is to be operated on at 11am (10am UK time) this morning and according to a press release by his team, "The prognosis is of 6/7 months for the recovery."



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

