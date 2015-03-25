Kangert Could Be Out For 6-7 Months

Tanel Kangert could be out for six to seven months after crashing on stage fifteen of the 100th Giro D'Italia.





The Astana rider looked in a bad way and was taken to hospital where he was disgnosed with fracture at the homerus bone of the left arm and a dislocation with fracture at the right shoulder.





Kangert is to be operated on at 11am (10am UK time) this morning and according to a press release by his team, "The prognosis is of 6/7 months for the recovery."













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group









Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.