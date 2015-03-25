Kamna Out Of La Vuelta

Team Sunweb's young German Lennard Kämna is forced to abandon the Vuelta a España after its 16th stage due to discomfort in his right knee.



The youngest rider in the 2017 Vuelta peloton, 20-year-old Kämna has played an important support role for Team Sunweb's general classification ambitions and took a strong 8th place in the stage 16 time trial but discomfort in his knee forces him to end his Grand Tour debut early, in order to focus on his recovery for the upcoming worlds team time trial.



Team Sunweb's Physician Mannes Naeff (NED) explained: "Lennard has started to experience some pain in his right knee and if he continues with these symptoms there is a likelihood that these problems will worsen. After yesterday's time trial he experienced some irritation in the knee so the best decision is for Lennard to take some rest for a fast recovery and to avoid possible long-term symptoms, which could impact on his goals for the remainder of the season and beyond."



Kämna said: "It's really disappointing to have to end my first Grand Tour early. It's been a great experience so far where I feel that I have learnt a lot. I'm already looking forward to lining up on the start line at my next Grand Tour with the team."



Team Sunweb coach Marc Reef (NED) said: "It's unfortunate that we have to withdraw Lennard from the race. He's a young guy and so far he has had a great Grand Tour debut, where he has made the next step in his development. We want to avoid the knee injury getting worse and don't want to force it with the upcoming worlds team time trial."





