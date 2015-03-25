Jungels Wins Giro Stage 14

Bob Jungels of Quick Step has won the fourteenth stage of the 100th Giro D'Italia.

Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin’s started the day in the maglia rosa and he led out the 182 riders on a 199km stage from Valdengo to Bergamo.

Fifty-two kilometres were raced in the opening hours which saw Dries Devenyns, Moreno Hofland, Jan Barta, Eugert Zhupa and Jeremy Roy in a break which was only thirty seconds ahead and one which saw the break hold on so Zhupa could take the sprint.

After Rudi Selig abandoned the race and Nairo Quintana crashed, the break was caught with 94kms to go and a new break of Fernando Gaviria, Phil Deignan, Julien Amezqueta, Enrico Battaglin, Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Silvan Dillier, Enrico Barbin, Rudy Molard, Evgeny Shalunov and Simone Petilli, the best placed rider on GC at 19 th .

Gaviria took the sprint points as the break started to whittle down to Fernando Gaviria. Phil Deignan, Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Julien Amezqueta and Rudy Molard who were nursing a forty second lead.

Gaviria dropped out of the break as did Amezqueta before Van Rensburg took the next climb.

Rolland and Sanchez joined the front group and it was Pierre Rolland who took the Selvino climb with 26kms to go.

The descent of 19 turns was dangerous and Kenny Ellisonde of Team Sky was one who crashed as the five-out front held a gap of 36 seconds with sixteen kilometres to go where the average speed of the stage was at 46.25kmh.

Tangel Kangert crashed into a price of road furniture going into the final ten kilometres.

Gianni Visconti went after the break on the final climb which started on the cobbles. Pierre Rolland tried to stay away but Bo Jungels was after him and took over the lead.

Vincenzo Nibali passed Jungels with four to go but Jungels went back into the front for the final kilometre.

Bauke Mollema went long but up came Bob Jungels and the Quick Step rider held off Nairo Quintana to win in 4.16.51, followed by Thibaut Pinot and Adam Yates of Orica Scott.

Tom Dumoulin keeps his lead in the race.







