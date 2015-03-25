Jungels Super Happy With Latest Giro Win

The race leader Tom Dumoulin said: “It was a hard day at a very high average speed. There were a lot of breakaways but always some teams weren't happy with it. Eventually after 110km, a group went. Then it was a very hard finale with a lot of favourites attacking but we stayed calm and it was a good day for us.”
1 - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) - 199km in 4h16’51”, average speed 46.486km/h
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) s.t.
3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) s.t.
4 - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott) s.t.
5 - Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) s.t.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'41"
3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 3'21"
4 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 3'40"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 4'24"
JERSEYS
- Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
- Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
- Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
- Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
