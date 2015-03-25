Jungels Super Happy With Latest Giro Win

Bob Jungels has said that he is so happy after taking the win on Stage 15 of the Giro D'Italia.





Jungels said: “It's not easy to realise but I'm super happy with this victory. I knew I had good legs today as I felt good in the climbs. I tried my luck in the final climb but it was a bit longer than I expected. In the downhill I was in a perfect position, on the wheel of [Domenico] Pozzovivo for sprinting. This is my first sprint victory. To do it at the Giro in front of these guys is wonderful.”



The race leader Tom Dumoulin said: “It was a hard day at a very high average speed. There were a lot of breakaways but always some teams weren't happy with it. Eventually after 110km, a group went. Then it was a very hard finale with a lot of favourites attacking but we stayed calm and it was a good day for us.”





FINAL RESULT

1 - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) - 199km in 4h16’51”, average speed 46.486km/h

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) s.t.

3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) s.t.

4 - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott) s.t.

5 - Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'41"

3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 3'21"

4 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 3'40"

5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 4'24"







JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

(cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)









PHOTO CREDIT: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Spada

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.