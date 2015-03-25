 

Jungels Super Happy With Latest Giro Win

21 May 2017 05:15
Bob Jungels has said that he is so happy after taking the win on Stage 15 of the Giro D'Italia.

Jungels said:  “It's not easy to realise but I'm super happy with this victory. I knew I had good legs today as I felt good in the climbs. I tried my luck in the final climb but it was a bit longer than I expected. In the downhill I was in a perfect position, on the wheel of [Domenico] Pozzovivo for sprinting. This is my first sprint victory. To do it at the Giro in front of these guys is wonderful.”

The race leader Tom Dumoulin said: “It was a hard day at a very high average speed. There were a lot of breakaways but always some teams weren't happy with it. Eventually after 110km, a group went. Then it was a very hard finale with a lot of favourites attacking but we stayed calm and it was a good day for us.”

FINAL RESULT
 1 - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) - 199km in 4h16’51”, average speed 46.486km/h
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) s.t.
3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) s.t.
4 - Adam Yates (Orica - Scott) s.t.
5 - Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 2'41"
3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 3'21"
4 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 3'40"
5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 4'24"



JERSEYS

  • Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
  • Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
  • Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
  • Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin - Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)


PHOTO CREDIT: LaPresse - D'Alberto / Ferrari / Paolone / Spada




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Feature Is Mourinho becoming the

Is Mourinho becoming the 'Desperate One'?...

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph