Jules Judges It Right At Circuit Sarthe

Justin Jules has won the opening stage of the Circuit Sarthe race in France.

This four-stage race started with a 193.6km stage from Abbaye de l'Epau to Baugé and saw 101 riders taking part including 41 from France.

Romain Hardy, Combaud, Riesbeek, Frapporti and Arboleda were the first to break and had a lead of 3.15 going through Ecommoy after 22kms.

Combaud took the first sprint and as the lead went out to 5.22, was third behind Frapporti at the next sprint with Arboleda taking the category three climb points and then again on the second climb.

Frapporti was back to take the third sprint before Cofidis’ Nacer Bouhanni abandoned the race.

Over the finish line for the first time with a lead of 4.53 and there were more mountain points for Arboleda but the gap was falling all the time and by the time of the fifth crossing of the finish line, it was down to a mere 53 second and onto the final lap and they were caught.

Pim Lithgart tried to attack but was caught and it came down to a sprint which Justin Jules of WB Aqua Protect won with British rider Dan McLay of EF Education first in eighth place.





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP