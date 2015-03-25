Jones Wins Stockton Grand Prix

Brenton Jones of JLT Condor has won the Stockton Grand Prix.

The second in the HSBC Grand Prix series, was a 170km race with ten main circuit laps and five 5 kilometres Riverside circuit laps.

George Wood, Ali Slater, Chris Dredge, Alex Orrell-Turner, Rhys Howells, Lawrence Carpenter, Rory Townsend, Sam Williams, William Harper, Alex Paton and Callum Ferguson were in the first break and they were four minutes ahead after an hour of racing.

ONE Pro Cycling’s Sam Williams took the first sprint with Townsend of Bike Channel Canyon taking the second and third sprints before Harper punctured and was forced to drop out of the break.

With one lap to go of the main circuit, the ten out front had a lead of 1.25, so Rhys Howells of Team Wiggins got away on his own.

Howells was caught by the peloton on the penultimate lap and it came down to a sprint which was won by Brenton Jones in a photo finish.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.