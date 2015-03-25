 

Jones Wins London Rapha Nocturne

10 June 2017 10:08

Brenton Jones of JLT Condor has won the Rapha Nocturne in London tonight.

This 45 minute criterium on a circuit based around St Pauls Cathedral and started at 9.30pm.

There was a crash on the start line as the race with a ninety-strong field got underway with Chris Lawless being one of the early aggressors with George Wood and Ed Clancy.

Graham Briggs took five points on the first sprint ahead of Tobyn Horton and Alex Frame as twenty-three riders got themselves onto the lead lap.

Briggs took the next intermediate sprint before Ed Clancy crashed and the next sprint.

Wood was challenging Lawless every bit on the front as the race went into three closing laps.

Matt Cronshaw got a bit of distance from the fifteen or so riders left in the front group and led JLT Condor going into the final lap.

Cronshaw was brought back and George Wood led before being engulfed by JLT Condor riders.

It was a sprint and Brenton Jones came up to take the win ahead of Graham Briggs and Horton of Madison Genesis.

Lucy Shaw won the women’s race.

 

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

