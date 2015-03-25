Jonathan Dibben Wins Tour Of California Time Trial

Team Sky's Jonathan Dibben h as won the sixth stage of the Amgen Tour Of California.

Today’s stage was a 24km individual time trial on a pan flat course at Big Bear Lake.

Martin Velits was the first of 124 riders to leave the start house but it was Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) who set the early fastest time so far at 28:48.

The likes of Marcel Kittel finished but they could not get near Ganna’s time until Team Sky’s Jonathan Dibben came home in 28.27.

Peter Sagan came home 23 seconds behind Dibben to go provisionally third with Peter Kennaugh of Team Sky finishing in 29.55.

Lachlan Morton, fifth on GC went down the ramp but the cartridge on his bike went and Morton had lost seconds before he had even started.

Cannondale Drapac’s Andrew Talansky and Team Sky’s Ian Boswell went down the ramp before New Zealander George Bennett and the Pole Rafal Majka started on the 24km course.

The Southampton born Dibben was still in the hot seat and said: "It's excruciating watching people come in and go close each time. It's tense!" as Quick Step’s Max Schachmann went provisionally third.

British rider Tao Geoghagen-Hart finished in 29.29 with BMC’s Brent Bookwalter finished in 28.34 to go provisionally second with Talansky finishing in 28.43.

Ian Boswell finished in time which wad only good enough for provisionally 20th and a time which would knock him off the GC podium.

George Bennett finished in 28.47 and with Rafal Majka finishing in 29.26, Jonathan Dibben won the stage and George Bennett of LottoNL-Jumbo was the new race leader with Bennett having a 35 second lead over Majka going into the final stage.

Stage result

Jonathan Dibben (Team Sky) - 28:27

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) - 28:34

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) - 28:43

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) - 28:45

Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) - 28:48









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

