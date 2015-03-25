JLT Condor Take Tour Series Title Again

JLT Condor were crowned Tour Series champion for the second successive year, defending their title from 12-months previously to take their fourth Tour Series title under the guidance of John Herety.





Highlights of the Stevenage round of The Tour Series will be shown on ITV4 at 10pm on Tuesday 30 May and available on demand via the ITV Hub.





On the night it was Madison Genesis' Connor Swift taking his second individual win of the season, repeating his solo victory from Bath with another lone win, 10-seconds up on Steele Von Hoff, who led in the bunch.





Swift had escaped in the final handful of laps, as his Madison Genesis team set him up perfectly for the win, allowing him to go clear and then hold off the chasing peloton for the honours on the night. Swift also secured the Brother Fastest Lap as he powered to victory.





Once again though it was JLT Condor riders at the forefront, with Graham Briggs and double-round winner Brenton Jones following Von Hoff home for third and fourth.





Madison Genesis though were the Round 10 winners, pipping JLT Condor for the final win of 2017 and reducing their deficit in the overall standings to two-points.





Behind BIKE Channel Canyon pipped ONE Pro Cycling by just one-point to the third spot, with Team Raleigh GAC in fifth, ahead of Metaltek Kuota and Morvelo Basso.





Sebastian Mora finished The Tour Series with a 30-point margin over James Lowsely-Williams in the Wiggle Points Jersey standings, with Jones of JLT Condor a further four points back.





The Stevenage round also saw a final day shoot-out between the winning guest teams of the North, South and Midlands competitions, with Spirit Tifosi Racing coming out on top with an excellent performance that would have placed them fourth on the evening.





