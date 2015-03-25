JLT Condor Further Extend Tour Series Lead

please click here

Tom Pidcock stormed to victory in Durham in only his second ever Tour Series appearance, making history as the first rider from a Guest team to beat the full season teams to the individual win, while another great team performance moved them three-points clear the top of The Tour Series.Pidcock, the current Junior World Cyclo-Cross Champion and winner of the Junior Paris Roubaix earlier this year, is also the first Junior rider to win a round of The Tour Series since Matt Gibson. Hotly tipped before the race, the PH Mas – Paul Milnes – Oldfield rider was initially part of a small group of riders, but soon forged on alone.Free from being an influence on the team competition, Pidcock was allowed to go clear with the focus behind on the battle between JLT Condor and Madison Genesis for The Tour Series title. After torrential rain and hail swept the circuit mid-afternoon, the Durham round had looked set to be a dry race, until a further heavy shower in the minutes before the start soaked the circuit, and made an already challenging circuit and extreme challenge for the riders.With BIKE Channel Canyon and ONE Pro Cycling both losing riders to incidents in the opening laps, the front of the race was shaped by JLT Condor and Madison Genesis, with the defending champions having dominance in numbers in the 10-rider group that remained on the lead lap.While Pidcock built a strong lead, Connor Swift and Alistair Slater worked hard to reel him back in, briefly threatening to shut the gap in the closing laps at eventually fell to less than six second, with Bath victory Swift outsprinting Slater, who had crashed and damaged his main bike during the warm-up, for the runner-up spot.Behind Steve Lampier took fourth, in his first Tour Series appearance for over 700-days, ahead of Graham Briggs to make it three JLT Condor riders in the top five, with Ed Clancy crossing the line tenth to seal the win in an impressive ride by the multiple Olympic Champion, on a circuit that on paper doesn't suit him.Impressive performances were the theme running through the evening, with Liam Holohan taking eighth for Metaltek Kuota in his first appearance for a couple of years, while Scottish junior Dylan Hughes took eleventh, as the last rider on the leading lap.After their impressive Aberdeen showing, BIKE Channel Canyon did return to the podium thanks to Rory Townsend, collecting the Brother Fastest Lap from ITV4's Ned Boulting.There was no change in the Wiggle Points Jersey standings, with Team Raleigh GAC's Sebastian Mora having sealed the classification in Scotland, all the points in Durham went to riders outside of the top three places.Durham was also the final event of the three round mini-Series for Guest teams in the North of Britain, pitting Pidcock's PH Mas – Paul Milnes – Oldfield team against a Scotland national team and Wheelbase Altura MGD.It was the latter who came out on top from the three events, taking the North title for the second successive year. Wheelbase Altura MGD will now race in Stevenage on Monday against Midlands winners Spirit Tifosi Racing and South winners Richardsons Trek.Action from the Durham round of The Tour Series will be shown on ITV4 at 10pm on Monday 29 May and available on demand via the ITV Hub, and also broadcast on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.The Tour Series 2017 concludes on Bank Holiday Monday 29 May in Stevenage, with a full day of races and events on the Old Town circuit in the centre of the town.Action gets underway with community rides and events from 10am, before the first ever women's Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series team time trial at 3pm. The final round of the women's Series then comes at 5.30pm, before the final men's Tour Series round at 7.30pm.

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.