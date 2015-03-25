 

JLT Condor Extend Tour Series Lead

18 May 2017 10:15
Graham Briggs led JLT Condor to victory in the Croydon round of The Tour Series, the fifth leg of the 2017 competition, taking the individual win as JLT Condor moved two-points clear of Madison Genesis at the half-way point.
 
Briggs sprinted to victory in a rain-soaked race, grabbing his sixth Tour Series individual win to make him the third most successful rider in the history of the Series, behind just teammates Jon Mould and Ed Clancy.
 
The Doncaster rider headed home ONE Pro Cycling's George Harper and Madison Genesis' Tobyn Horton as a 17-rider group contested the finish, among them guest team riders George Wood (Richardsons Trek) and Lloyd Champman (Catford CC Equipe/Banks) putting in strong riders to 11th and 12th.
 
The team win, ahead of Madison Genesis stretches JLT Condor's lead to two-points at the halfway stage, with Round Six at Bath coming next on Saturday 20 May.
 
In the women's Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series Drops remain top at the standings, and have now increased their lead over Team Breeze thanks to another strong rider with Annalsey Park, Rebecca Durrell and Alice Barnes.
 
On the night though it was Storey Racing claiming the individual glory, their first of 2017, with Elizabeth Jane Harris leading teammate Neah Evans to a one-two, in a race again run off in wet conditions.
 
Rory Townsend and Harris were the Brother Fastest Lap winners, while the Wiggle Points and Eisberg Sprints jerseys remain on the shoulders of Sebastian Mora (Team Raleigh GAC) and Ellie Dickinson (Team Breeze) respectively.
 
Action from the Croydon round of The Tour Series will be shown on ITV4 at 7pm on Friday 19 May and available on demand via the ITV Hub.
 
Round Six of the men and women's Series takes place in Bath on Saturday 20 May on a brand new circuit in the heart of the historic city, starting and finishing on Great Pulteney Street.  Ahead of the professional race will be the Love 2 Cycle Bath and North East Somerset sportive and two free family rides on the traffic free circuit at the heart of Bath. 

  
Round SixSaturday 20 MayBath*
Round SevenTuesday 23 MayMotherwell*
Round EightThursday 25 MayAberdeen
Round NineSaturday 27 MayDurham
Round TenMonday 29 May
Stevenage*






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

