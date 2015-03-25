Jerusalem To Host Giro D'Italia 2018 Race Launch

RCS Sport have confirmed that the launch for the 2018 Giro D'Italia will take place in Jerusalem.





Israel, who is understood to have paid around four million euros to host the Grand Depart, is holding its 70th anniversary as a country next year and the route will be unveiled on Monday September 18 from organisers RCS Sport, at an event held at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem.





May 5th is expected to be the start of the first Grand Tour race to be held outside of Europe and Israel, which is keen to attract tourists and shake off images of the past, is also expected to play host to a time trial and two stages with one possibly in Tel Aviv.











Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

