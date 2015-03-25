 

Jerusalem For Giro 2018 Start?

08 July 2017 11:25
According to a report in Cycling Weekly, Jerusalem in Israel could be hosting the start of the 2018 Giro D'Italia.

The venue for the race depart is set to be announced in August and RCS Sport have had the start of the Italian Grand Tour in Belfast, Denmark and Appeldorf in The Netherlands, so a start away from Italy would not be a surprise.

Israel would need to put up at least 12 million euros to host the race with it suggested that there would be a time trial with two road stages in the north and south of Israel, followed by two rest days in order for everyone to get back to Italy for the start of the fourth stage.


Source: DSG

Feature How Twitter reacted to the Lions

How Twitter reacted to the Lions' draw against New...

The British and Irish Lions drew 15-15 with New Zealand in the third and final Test in Auckland, with the series finishing 1-1.

Feature Remembering the Lions

Remembering the Lions' only previous Test series d...

The British and Irish Lions' 15-15 draw with New Zealand secured only the second ever tied Test series in the touring side's illustrious history.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions and world champions New Zealand fought out a drawn Test series after they shared the

Feature 5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku

5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku...

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.

Feature The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut

The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut...

New England Test captain Joe Root made a superb 190 to mark his first innings as skipper against South

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.