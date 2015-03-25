Jerusalem For Giro 2018 Start?

According to a report in Cycling Weekly, Jerusalem in Israel could be hosting the start of the 2018 Giro D'Italia.





The venue for the race depart is set to be announced in August and RCS Sport have had the start of the Italian Grand Tour in Belfast, Denmark and Appeldorf in The Netherlands, so a start away from Italy would not be a surprise.





Israel would need to put up at least 12 million euros to host the race with it suggested that there would be a time trial with two road stages in the north and south of Israel, followed by two rest days in order for everyone to get back to Italy for the start of the fourth stage.









Source: DSG

