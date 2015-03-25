Jay McCarthy Takes Basque Country Stage Three Win

Jay McCarthy of Bora Hansgrohe won the third stage of the Basque Country Tour.

Julien Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors was the race leader with two wins out of two for this third stage from Bermeo to Valdegovia which was 184.8kms long.

Juul Jensen and Thomas De Gendt were away after fifteen kilometres with De Gendt taking the first climb four kilometres later and the second climb after 34.7kms.

Irisarri, Bagues, King, Canty, Smit and Sivakov of Team Sky joined them and after the La Barrerilla climb which De Gendt won, the lead was at 5.45.

Going through Salinas de Añana and only Jensen, De Gendt, King and Sivakov were out front as the rain started to come down.

De Gendt and Jensen attacked again taking a thirty second lead over King and Sivakov and 1.36 over the yellow jersey group.

King and Sivakov were caught by 26 seconds and Michael Kwaitkowski put in an attack with team mate David De La Cruz and were thirty seconds behind them with twenty kilometres left.

Five kilometres later, they had joined De Gendt and Jensen. De Gendt the new KOM leader dropped back with cramp with 13.5kms left

Jensen was the last man to be swallowed up with 2.4kms left and with two kilometres left, Caja Rural sent a rider in Aranburu up the road who was caught with 480 metres left.

It came down to a sprint and Jay McCarthy of Bora Hansgrohe took the win in 4.49.40 ahead of UAE’s Riabushenko with Julien Alaphilippe in sixth place, which keeps him in the lead ahead of tomorrow’s 19.4km time trial.

