Jakobsen Wins Scheldeprijis

Fabio Jakobsen of Quick Step has won the Scheldprijis race.

The 106 th edition of this race was over 200.4kms and from Terneuzen to Schoten.

After fifteen kilometres, eight riders in Lars Bak of Lotto Soudal, Kenneth Van Rooy,jan Willem Van Schip, Adrien Garel, Michal Paluta), Carlos Alzate, Tanner Putt and Johann Van Zyl got free only to be caught ten kilometres later by a peloton which had split into two groups.

Sean De Bie (Verandas Willems-Crelan), Jan Willem Van Schip (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) and Jonas Rickaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Alexander Cataford (Unitedhealthcare Professional) attacked and were allowed to stay clear taking their lead to two minutes.

With a hundred kilometres to go, the break had a lead of 3.30. A crash then split the peloton. The second half of the peloton stupidly ignored a railway crossing at Krabbendiijke and riders such as Arnaud Demare, Dylan Groenewegen, Tony Martin, Alvaro Hodeg and Kris Boeckmans.were disqualified.

The break was caught and Antoine Duchesne (Groupama - FDJ) and Owain Doull (Team Sky) got clear taking a lead of a minute.

With less than 25kms to go, their lead was down to 38 seconds as the rain came down.

Alvaro Hodeg and Marcel Kittel both punctured with fourteen kilometres left and six kilometres later, Doull and Duchesne were caught.

Team Sky put three riders on the front and Greg Van Avermaet tried to make a move but it was a sprint and Fabio Jakobsen of Quick Step took the win with Ackerman second and British rider Chris Lawless of Team Sky in third.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

