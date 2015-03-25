Jakobsen: Amazing To Do A Good Sprint And Get The Win

Quick Step's Fabio Jakobsen said that it was amazing to do a good sprint and get the win as he won the Scheldeprijis race, the oldest of the Flanders classics.





Jakobsen sprinted to victory and said to his team's press office: "It's really amazing to do such a good sprint and get the win here. It's the biggest victory of my still young career and it gives me even more motivation to work hard and keep growing in order to become one of the best sprinters in the world and fight for stage wins in all three Grand Tours.





"I couldn't have pulled it off without the incredible support of my teammates, so a massive thanks goes to them.





"I like riding in Flanders and can't say I was bothered by today's conditions. The team was always around me, Iljo and Zdenek rode full gas from two kilometers to go, while all I had to do was sit in Michael's wheel until the last 200 meters.

"In this team, we work for each other and always go for the win. We are strong and determined, so when one guy starts winning, we all want to do that.

"That's one of the things that keep us going."



KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP



Source: DSG

