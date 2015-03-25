Jack Bobridge Arrested For Drug Dealing

Former Australian sprinter Jack Bobridge has been arrested for drug dealing.





Bobridge, who rode for Garmin and Orica Scott and won Olympic and Commonwealth games medals before retiring in November 2016, was arrested in Perth, Australia on Wednesday and charged with selling MDMA (ecstasy).





The arrest comes after the 28 year old's home was raided as part of a long time inquiry into the sale and distribution of recreational drugs by Perth Police.





Bobridge is due to appear in court in September.

Source: DSG

